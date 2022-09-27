Al-Aqsa Mosque stormed by Israeli soldiers to allow illegal settlers in

The Israeli occupation army stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem at dawn today in preparation for extremist Jewish settlers entering the mosque courtyards via the Mughrabi Gate, Arabi21 has reported.

Sources from the Islamic Awqaf (Religious Endowments) Department confirmed that the soldiers were heavily armed. "The occupation forces are currently stationed in front of the Qibli prayer hall, at the Mughrabi Gate and Al-Silsila Gate."

The sources added that Muslims under the age of 40 are being prevented from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray. Nevertheless, a small number of worshippers and those who stay in the mosque all the time are still there, and their numbers increased after the dawn prayer.

The Awqaf Department pointed out that the Israelis used a drone to carry out what looked like a security check of the mosque courtyards prior to allowing the illegal settlers to enter. According to one Muslim activist trying to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque, the settlers arrived at 7.15am today. "Their entry was accompanied by a very large security presence," said Fakhri Abu Diab.

Extremist Jewish organisations and groups intensified their calls to carry out the largest storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque today, coinciding with the Jewish New Year holiday, Rosh Hashanah, and the commemoration of the "destruction of the Temple".

All Israeli Jewish settlers and the settlements in which they live are illegal under international laws and conventions.

