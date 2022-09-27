Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi resigns

September 27, 2022 at 11:10 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi (C) meets with Jordanian Parliament Speaker Abdulkarim al-Dagmi (not seen) in Amman, Jordan on June 13, 2022. [Iraqi Parliament Press Office - Anadolu Agency]
 September 27, 2022 at 11:10 am

Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, yesterday submitted his resignation.

Parliamentarians are due to vote on whether or not to accept Al-Halbousi's resignation tomorrow, details issued by the parliament's media office showed.

Tomorrow's session will also include a vote on electing the first deputy parliament speaker to replace Hakim Al-Zamili of the Sadrist movement, who resigned along with all members of his bloc in mid-June.

Al-Halbousi's resignation came less than three hours after his meeting with the UN envoy, Jeanine Plasschaert, in his office in Baghdad.

Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Shakhawan Abdullah, told the Rudaw news site: "We do not expect Halbousi's resignation to be accepted."

Wednesday's session comes after a hiatus of about two months, amid a political deadlock that has prevented the formation of a government since the legislative elections held in October 2021.

