Jerusalem Patriarch condemns settler attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, has condemned the extremist Jews' attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, warning that any change to the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque is equivalent to a threat to the status quo in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Patriarch Theophilos III said in a statement issued yesterday that increasing attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque are a "blatant aggression against religious rights", adding that it is imperative for all honourable Muslims and Christians to unite in defeating them.

He affirmed that freedom of worship is guaranteed in all international laws and charters, and that the practices of extremist Zionist groups against Islamic and Christian holy sites are a clear violation of Muslims and Christians' right to exercise freedom of worship, and that these aggressive and provocative acts are condemned and denounced.

He demanded unity of action to end these attacks, saying such attacks would only succeed if "discord and strife" prevailed.

He also warned of the intensification of aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque as a result of the Israeli elections.

