Al-Aqsa holds absentee funeral prayers for Sheikh Yusuf Qaradawi 

Scores of Palestinians performed the absentee funeral prayer for Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi in Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday.

Al-Qaradawi died at the age of 96 in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Monday and was buried in the country yesterday.Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas offered his condolences following the death of Sheikh Al-Qaradawi to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, and to Al-Qaradawi's family, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Palestinian resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad issued seperate statements highlighting how Al-Qaradawi "devoted his life to defending the Palestinian cause."

