Meshaal: The Palestinian cause received great attention in the life of Qaradawi

The head of the Hamas movement abroad, Khaled Meshaal, offered his condolences to the Palestinian people and the whole nation following the death of Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, who passed away yesterday.

In his obituary, Meshaal indicated that Al-Qaradawi's death was "a painful event, a great affliction, and left a great void in the various fields in which our deceased was a shining star."

Meshaal stressed that Sheikh Al-Qaradawi lived his life as a scholar and worked and strived for the sake of Islam, Arabism and the issues of the nation.

Meshaal explained that the Palestinian cause in particular received great attention in the life of Sheikh Al-Qaradawi

He also noted that the scholarly and jurisprudential legacy that Al-Qaradawi left, the encyclopedia of multiple topics, and practical marks he left on various fields, will remain a beacon to guide future generations.

