Arab League condemns Israeli crimes against Palestinians in Jenin

The Arab League has condemned the latest Israeli attack against Palestinians in Jenin which left four dead and 44 wounded, including four in a critical condition. The casualty details were confirmed by the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning.

The League described the Israeli attack as a "full-fledged crime" that reflected "disregard for Palestinian blood." According to its Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and Occupied Territory Affairs, Said Abu Ali, the Israeli occupation government must take "full and direct responsibility for the bloody incursion" in Jenin.

"Israeli crimes committed in Jenin amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," he insisted as he called upon the international community to take "practical measures" to stop Israeli "aggression" against the Palestinians. The Arab official also urged the UN to fulfil its responsibilities for protecting the Palestinians and holding Israel to account for its actions.

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has also condemned the ongoing Israeli crimes against the people of occupied Palestine.

