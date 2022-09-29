PA condemns Israel's 'crimes' as more Palestinians are killed

The Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority yesterday condemned Israeli "aggression" against the Palestinian people and called for the International Criminal Court to investigate the occupation state's crimes committed on a daily basis. Mohammad Shtayyeh made his comment after four more Palestinians were killed by Israel in Jenin, with 44 others wounded.

Shtayyeh said that the blood of Palestinians is being used as part of Israel's electoral campaign at a time when the world is preoccupied with other international crises. He called on the international community to fulfil its responsibilities and ensure that the Palestinian people are protected.

The PA official reiterated the importance of international intervention based on the Palestinians' legitimate rights to freedom, independence and an independent state. He stressed the need for the ICC in The Hague to file criminal charges against Israelis responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, the political adviser to the PA Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ahmad Al-Deek, condemned the "continuous Israeli crimes against the Palestinians in the occupied territories" and called on the international community to "end its silence."

Al-Deek told Arab21 that, "We strongly condemn the continuous Israeli crimes against our people such as what happened in Jenin and its refugee camp. Israel's killing of Palestinians reflects an official policy to escalate incidents to the level of violence in order to make them subject to military interventions that can liquidate the Palestinian cause."

