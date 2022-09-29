Islamic-Christian Committee calls for UN to stop Israel's 'crimes'

The Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of Jerusalem and its Sanctuaries yesterday called on the United Nations to interfere and stop the daily "brutal crimes" committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians.

"Palestinians are facing an unprecedented ferocious war which is targeting all of its components," a statement issued by the group said. Palestinians "are being exposed to all forms of brutal crimes which exceed all limits of humanitarian and international criteria."

"Shedding the blood of Palestinians has become something normal for the Israeli occupation forces."

"The perpetrators of these full-fledged crimes, which are being carried out against the Palestinians, should be brought before and investigated by the International Criminal Court," it added.

The committee condemned the international silence towards the Israeli crimes that give the occupation impunity and allows it to continue its crimes.

Concluding its statement, the Committee called for the international community to afford international protection for Palestinians who are fighting for their legitimate rights.

