Turkiye security delegation arrives in Qatar to help secure World Cup

A high-level Turkish security delegation arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in securing the 2022 World Cup due to begin in November.

"Within the framework of security cooperation between Turkey and Qatar, the first high-level delegation of General Directorate of Security from Turkey arrived in Doha," the Turkish embassy in Doha said on Twitter.

According to the embassy, Turkey's Ambassador in Doha, Dr. Mustafa Goksu, and embassy officials received the team.

"We will continue to support our friendly and brotherly Qatar, which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where a large number of Turkish riot squad members who are experts in sports safety will participate with their equipment," the embassy added.

Under a protocol signed between the two countries and published in Turkiye's official gazette, Ankara will deploy 3,000 riot police and 100 special operations police to Qatar, along with 50 bomb specialists and 80 sniffer dogs and riot dogs. The security operation will be paid for by the competition hosts but carried out under Turkish command.

Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup, where 32 teams compete between 22 November and 18 December. It will be the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to host the event.

