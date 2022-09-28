Turkiye 'ready to be regional centre for wind energy'

Turkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Tuesday that his country is ready to be a wind energy hub for Europe and Central Asia.

Varank's remarks were made in a speech at the opening of the WindEnergy conference and exhibition in Hamburg, Germany, in which more than forty Turkish companies are taking part.

The minister spoke of Turkey's potential in the field of wind energy and its production capabilities, in addition to the country being an appropriate investment opportunity and environment.

He noted that during the transition to clean energy, the issue of securing raw materials has become a new challenge for energy security. Varank pointed to China's global dominance in the solar energy sector and called for the avoidance of new forms of energy dependence as is seen with the oil and gas markets.

The Turkish official explained that his country is taking solid steps to develop its capabilities in the field of solar and wind energy, and added that Turkiye is the fourth largest producer of solar panels in the world and the fifth largest producer of wind energy equipment in Europe. Such equipment is exported to 45 countries with the advantage of Turkiye's close proximity to global markets.

