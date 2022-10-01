Egypt: Rights group calls for release of 145 women, 89 children in prison

In light of the reactivation of the Presidential Pardon Committee in April, Egyptian rights group Belady has called for releasing 145 women and 89 children imprisoned on political grounds, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported on Friday.

The rights group also urged the authorities to release female political prisoners and minors, considering the ongoing dialogue aiming to reach a solution to the country's deadlock.

Rights group Belady shared that the number of political prisoners has increased by 60,000 in five months since the presidency organised Ramadan's Family Iftar in April.

According to Belady, 138 women and 41 children (boys and girls) are in remand detention, and seven women and 48 children are being sentenced on political grounds.

Egyptian rights groups have confirmed that the total number of political prisoners had reached around 114,000. This is two times the capacity of Egyptian prisons estimated by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in December 2020.

READ: Egypt condemns Iranian attack on Kurdistan region of Iraq