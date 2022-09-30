Egypt condemns Iranian attack on Kurdistan region of Iraq

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has condemned the Iranian bombing of areas in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, describing it as a "blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty and security".

In a press statement made available to the Russia Today Arabic news website, the Ministry denounced Iran's attacks on areas in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which resulted in the death of "innocent civilians".

Egypt "has been monitoring the tensions in the region over the past few days, and warns of their repercussions on the stability of the region and the safety of its people," the statement read.

Egypt further expressed its "sincere condolences to the government and people" of Iraq for the victims of this attack, and it wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

READ: Rocket attack injures 7 soldiers in Iraq's Green Zone