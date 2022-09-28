Portuguese / Spanish / English

Rocket attack injures 7 soldiers in Iraq's Green Zone

September 28, 2022 at 4:53 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Government's buildings at Green Zone on August 29, 2022 [Haydar Karaalp/Anadolu Agency]
Seven Iraqi soldiers were injured in a rocket attack in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone on Wednesday, according to local authorities, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Cabinet's Security Media Cell said three Katyusha rockets landed in the Green Zone as a Parliament session was being convened.

The attack has caused material damage to a number of vehicles, it added.

Earlier Wednesday, Iraqi lawmakers voted to reject the resignation of Parliament Speaker, Mohammed Al-Halbousi.

Iraq has been locked in a deep political crisis in recent months amid the failure of Shia groups to agree on a new prime minister since the country's last elections on 10 October, 2021.

OPINION: Iraq has no hope of political change coming via Iran or the US

