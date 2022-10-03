Iran attacks on north Iraq force residents of 6 villages to flee 

The Iranian bombing of areas north of Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, has caused the forced displacement of the residents of six villages, local officials said yesterday.

The Kurdish officials called on the Iraqi government to take firm measures and deter Iran from violating the country's sovereignty.

For its part, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced that it had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad and handed him a protest note regarding Tehran's latest missile attack which killed 18 people and wounded 62, including women and children.

Iran has not officially responded to the Iraqi ministry's note and has continued its attacks for the eighth day.

On Saturday, Iranian artillery renewed shelling of the Seidkan subdistrict of the Soran District, north of Erbil, targeting the villages of Saqar, Barzein, Parez and Katine and causing a state of panic among residents as well as material damage to homes, properties and agricultural fields.

