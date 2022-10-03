Israel: occupation forces kill two young Palestinians, wound third

Israel's occupation forces raided the Jalazone refugee camp in the occupied West Bank today and fired at least 30 bullets at three young Palestinians in their vehicle, Wafa has reported. Two of the Palestinians were killed, while the third was wounded.

The two dead men were named as Basel Basbous, 19, and Khaled Anbar, 22, both residents of Jalazone. The man who was wounded was named as Rafat Habash, 19, from Beir Zeit. All three were reported to be construction workers.

The Israeli occupation forces, said Wafa, took the bodies of the murdered Palestinians away and detained Habash.

These killings take the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire since the beginning of 2022 to 160: 109 in the West Bank and 51 in the Gaza Strip.

