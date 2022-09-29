Palestinian boy, 7, dies after being chased by Israel army

A 7-year-old Palestinian child died, Thursday, while being chased by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A Ministry statement said Rayyan Suleiman, from the town of Tuqu near Bethlehem city, had fallen from a height while running away from Israeli soldiers.

Medics failed to save his life and he was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted to Beit Jala Hospital, the statement said.

The Israeli army, for its part, denied any link to the child's death.

A military statement said Israeli forces ran into Tuqu town to search for stone-throwers, saying that no protests took place during the searches and no weapons or riot dispersal methods were used.

On Wednesday, four Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli army fire during protests in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Israel green lights use of drones to assassinate Palestinians in West Bank: Report