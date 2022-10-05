Syrian regime, Russia escalate attacks on Idlib

The Syrian regime forces and Russian warplanes escalated, on Tuesday, their attacks against the de-escalation zone in the city of Idlib using airstrikes and ground shelling against villages and towns near the contact lines separating them from opposition-held areas.

Military sources from the opposition forces told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news site that a Russian warplane took off from the Hmeimim air base in the Jabal area and targeted, with high-explosive missiles, the Kabbana hills in the Jabal Al-Akrad area in the north-eastern countryside of Latakia, north-west of Syria.

The sources added that the Syrian regime forces and Russian warplanes have carried out intense artillery and missile shelling against the villages of Halouz and Aley in Idlib western countryside, San and Maarat Aliya in Idlib eastern countryside, Al-Bara, Al-Ruwaiha, Benin, Filaif, Kafr Aweed and Kansafra in Idlib southern countryside and Al-Wasata and Maklabis in Aleppo western countryside as well as Al-Kabbana hills in Lattakia north-eastern countryside and Al-Ankawi and Al-Haluba in Hama north-western countryside.

READ: Russia military carrier avoids collision with US drones in Syria

On the other hand, two members of the Sultan Murad Division faction, operating under the umbrella of the opposition Syrian National Army and an ally of Turkiye were killed, while six others were wounded as a result of an infiltration operation carried out by military groups affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (QSD) on Tuesday morning, on the outskirts of Al-Jatal village in Aleppo eastern countryside.

For its part, the SDF sent huge military reinforcements to the village of Awn Al-Dadat, north of the city of Manbij in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, at dawn on Tuesday, after the residents of Aun Al-Dadat village had detained 27 SDF militants and controlled the entrance to the village and two checkpoints there.