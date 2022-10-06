EU 'deeply concerned' by Houthi threat to strike Saudi, Emirati oil sites 

The European Union is "deeply concerned" by the Yemeni Houthis' threats to attack oil sites in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and called on all Yemeni parties to exercise calm and restraint.

"We express deep concern about the unacceptable threats by the Houthis to attack oil companies and commercial shipping in neighbouring countries," the EU Mission in Yemen and member states' diplomatic delegations said in a statement.

The missions urged the parties to the Yemen conflict to pay attention to the call of the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to continue the negotiations and avoid unhelpful steps.

"We specifically urge the Houthis to moderate their demands, and to engage constructively with the UN envoy, so that the truce continues, develops into an effective ceasefire, and paves the way for a comprehensive process that leads to peace," the statement added.

On Sunday, the Houthis threatened to target oil sites in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, calling on companies operating in the two countries to leave.

This came as the UN-sponsored talks to extend the ceasefire agreement between the Houthis and the internationally recognised government failed.

EU member states have increased their reliance on the Gulf for its oil and gas needs in an effort to reduce their dependence on Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

