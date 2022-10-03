Yemen: fighting resumes after truce ends

Fighting has resumed between the Yemeni army and the Houthi militia on several fronts, hours after a truce ended and the UN failed to broker an extension. The truce has been in place for six months, but expired at 7pm local time yesterday.

The spokesman for the army in Taiz Governorate, Colonel Abdul Basit Al-Bahr, reported that fighting had erupted to the north, west and east of the city of Taiz. Al-Bahr tweeted late on Sunday evening that Houthi groups had tried to infiltrate army positions under heavy artillery cover.

The official confirmed that the government forces had thwarted the infiltration of the Houthis north of the Asaifra neighbourhood from their positions in Jabal Al-Awash in the centre of Taiz city. He pointed out that the army responded to the Houthi fire and forced the Houthis to return to their previous positions.

READ: 3 STC fighters killed in Houthi attack in southern Yemen

Meanwhile, Al-Zaraniq Media Centre reported that the Houthi militia launched an attack on villages in the Hais district, in the south of Hudaydah Governorate. According to the centre, fighting broke out between the joint forces affiliated with the recognised government and the Houthis, who were prevented from advancing towards Beit Al-Hashash and Al-Run, to the north-west of Hais, the rural district on the Red Sea coast.

A statement on behalf of UN Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg expressed his regret that an agreement was not reached for an extended and expanded truce. "Such a truce would provide additional critical benefits to the population," added Grundberg.