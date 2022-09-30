3 STC fighters killed in Houthi attack in southern Yemen

Three Southern Transitional Council (STC) fighters were killed and two were wounded on Friday in a Houthi bombing that targeted the Lahij municipality in southern Yemen, according to an STC military spokesperson.

Southern Armed Forces (STC military formations) spokesperson, Mohammed Al-Naqib, told Anadolu news agency that "three soldiers were killed after a thermal rocket attack fired by Houthi militias at a Southern Armed Forces military unit in the Al-Had district in the Lahij municipality."

Al-Naqib added that "the attack also caused the injury of two others, who were treated at a nearby hospital."

An immediate comment from the Houthis could not be obtained regarding the statement made by the STC spokesperson.

This comes at a time of truce in Yemen between the government forces and the Houthi group, which will end on 2nd October, amid international and UN efforts to extend and expand it towards sustainable peace.

The truce began on 2nd April between the Yemeni parties, and it was extended twice for two months, each time.

Yemen has witnessed a continuous war for over 7 years, between forces loyal to the legitimate government, backed by an Arab military coalition led by the neighbouring Saudi Arabia, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have controlled governorates, including Sana'a, since September 2014.

