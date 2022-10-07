Morocco labour union calls on gov't to reduce prices

The Secretary General of the National Labour Union of Morocco (UNTM), Abdelilah El-Halouti has called on the government to reduce prices, especially fuel prices which are weakening citizens' purchasing power, Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking to reporters in Rabat, El-Halouti said the union has called for a sit-in to take place on Sunday to demand the government take measures to reduce prices.

"The government is not interested in developing policies to reduce the impact of high prices on Moroccans," he added.

Responding to the union's demand, government spokesman Mustapha Baytas said authorities have adopted a package of measures to control inflation, including providing support to public sector drivers to help them cope with the increase in fuel prices and reverse citizens' purchasing power.

He added that the government has also increased the budget of the subsidised food system by 16 billion dirhams ($1.6 billion) making it 32 billion dirhams ($3.2 billion).

The government has also allocated seven billion dirhams ($700 million) to pay promotions for public sector employees that have been frozen for two years, Baytas said.

In August, the annual inflation rate in Morocco rose to eight per cent, up from 7.7 per cent in July, amid the continued rise in the prices of basic materials, especially fuel, according to a statement by the High Commission for Planning.