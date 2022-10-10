UN Mission postpones meeting with Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) postponed a meeting that it was scheduled to hold on Sunday with members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) to discuss the political developments in the country.

An LPDF member, who is a also member of the High Council of State, Musa Faraj, told the London-based news website, Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, that the UNSMIL circulated a message to LPDF members to inform them of the postponement of the meeting to a more suitable time, and to invite the largest number of LPDF members to participate in the meeting.

He added that some of LPDF members put forward a proposal to the Acting Head of UNSMIL, Risdon Zeninga, to hold a consultative meeting with him to talk about what has been implemented of the political agreement and what has not been implemented, which means that the meeting was for consultation only and would not result in any decisions.

According to Faraj, Mr. Zeninga responded and the consultative meeting was scheduled to take place Sunday, but the mission circulated a message to the members of the forum informing them of the postponement of the meeting.

Faraj believes that the delay could be related to the imminent arrival of the new UN Envoy, Abdullah Bathili, to Libya to start his work next week.

The LPDF consists of 75 members, of whom 26 were chosen from the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State, equally, while the rest were chosen from the various Libyan political factions and groups.

