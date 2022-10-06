Libya's Dabaiba calls on Electoral Commission to update voter registry

Head of Libya's National Unity Government Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has called on the High National Elections Commission to update the voter registry, register unregistered eligible voters and consider the electoral law proposal referred to the commission in early July.

In a letter sent to the Commission's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Imad Al-Sayeh, yesterday Dbeibeh called to continue reviewing the parliamentary and presidential candidates' register before announcing the electoral lists and to inform the public of developments in this regard.

He also called to plan for an election simulation day in cooperation with the Ministries of Interior and Education as well as national TV channels which had prepared to feature candidates to provide them the opportunity to present their vision and electoral programme.

Dbeibeh said all official and popular parties should be motivated to push for the speedy completion of the elections, and the country's transition from the temporary to the permanent phase based on electoral legitimacy.

According to the latest update of the voter registry conducted by the commission last year, about 2.8 million people are registered to vote, 2.5 million of them have received their electoral cards. Libya has a population of approximately 6.8 million people.

Libyans failed to hold legislative and presidential elections in December last year due to differences over electoral laws.

