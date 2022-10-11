Kuwait PM begins consultations with MPs to resolve crisis

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf has launched consultations with the National Assembly deputies aimed at advancing consensus on forming the new government, local Al-Qabas newspaper reported.

The paper quoted informed parliamentary sources as saying that "the consultations will continue for more than a day with the invited parliamentary groups."

According to the sources, the ten deputies who met with the prime minister yesterday are Thamer Al-Suwait, Muhammad Al-Mutair, Abdul Karim Al-Kandari, Adel Al-Damkhi, Muhammad Hayef, Khaled Al-Mones, Hamad Al-Obeid, Ammar Al-Ajmi, Mubarak Al-Tasha and Faris Al-Otaibi.

Last Thursday, the Kuwaiti cabinet resigned only hours after its formation following a wave of popular and parliamentary discontent with the reappointing of ministers from the previous government, Al-Qabas reported citing an unnamed government source.

For its part, Al-Rai newspaper reported that more than 40 deputies rejected the new government formation, but did not block its formation.

READ: Kuwait's government resigns