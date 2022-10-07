Kuwait ministers resign hours after appointment

Kuwait's cabinet ministers submitted their resignations yesterday only hours after Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Sabah announced his cabinet.

Kuwaiti Al-Qabas newspaper said the ministers resigned following parliamentary discontent with the reappointing of ministers from the previous government of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, namely Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nasser, Muhammad Rana Al-Faris and Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi.

On Wednesday, the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, issued an Emiri decree to reappoint Sheikh Ahmed as prime minister for the second time in less than two months.

Sheikh Ahmed formed his new Cabinet late on Wednesday, keeping several ministers from his previous Cabinet but appointing new ministers to the oil and defence portfolios.

READ: Kuwait foreign reserves up almost 6% in August