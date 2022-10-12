Algeria to retrieve 51 antique coins from France

The Algerian government will retrieve 51 ancient coins from France by virtue of a property transfer agreement signed between Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra and French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire.

Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane said in an official statement issued by his office on its Facebook page yesterday that the two countries have signed 11 cooperation agreements in various sectors, including education and higher education, industry, agriculture, tourism, culture, solidarity, labour and start up enterprises.

This comes on the sidelines of the Fifth Algerian-French High-Level Committee.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrived in Algiers on Sunday on an official visit leading a top-level delegation comprising 16 French ministers.

