UN, Denmark, Swiss embassies sign $6.2m project to support Egypt through COP27

A group of international bodies have signed a $6.2 million project to support Egypt's presidency of COP27.

In November, heads of state, ministers, journalists and more will gather in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh to discuss issues related to tackling the climate emergency.

The United Nations Development Programme, the EU, the Embassies of Denmark and Switzerland and the African Climate Foundation are part of the $6.2 million project to support Egypt's presidency, help the North African state deliver on its commitments, and implement the Paris Agreement.

Human rights organisations have accused Egypt of using COP27 to elevate its position on the international stage, deflect criticism and syphon foreign funds after Egypt said that climate finance must be top of the agenda at the COP27 talks.

Egypt, in coordination with the United Nations, has sought to hold five major regional forums to discuss climate financing and investment opportunities.

In September, activists criticised an announcement by the British International Investment (BII) which said it was financing local start-ups in Egypt by $100 million.

The BII is backed by the British government and has said it is committed to strengthening ties with Egypt and increasing climate finance to support the country's green growth.

The World Bank has approved $400 million in green financing for Egypt to support the shift towards low-carbon transportation along the Alexandria-Greater Cairo railway corridor.

Journalists and rights activists have slammed hefty financial deals made with Egypt which are not tied to progress on human rights.

They have also urged Egypt and the international community not to use the upcoming COP27 as an opportunity to whitewash human rights abuses in the country and instead use it as an opportunity to help force Egypt to take tangible steps to improve conditions in the country.

They have also called on Egypt to allow meaningful protests to take place and allow the full participation of civil society.

