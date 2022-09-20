COP27, Egypt and human rights: MEMO in conversation with Yasmin Omar

Join us for a live conversation with international human rights lawyer Yasmin Omar as we discuss the COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference due to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh in November and Egypt's human rights obligations.

Yasmin Omar is the UN and Regional Communication Manager at the Geneva-based Committee for Justice. Omar specialises in international law, UN mechanisms and global sanctions. She holds an LLM from Syracuse University College of Law, focusing on international Refugee and Asylum Law and Counterterrorism. Her work is focused on action-oriented legal advocacy towards accountability and utilising UN and other regional legal mechanisms to further protect and promote human rights in the MENA region. She was the former Legal Associate at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy and a member of the Steering Committee of the US Committee to End Political Repression in Egypt.

Join us on Wednesday at 4 PM UK time here

