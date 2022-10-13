Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt cleric dies after 'bullying' by congregation 

October 13, 2022 at 3:21 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
A man walks in the vicinity of the closed al-Hussein mosque in Egypt's capital Cairo on March 20, 2020 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
An Egyptian Muslim cleric has died after allegedly being heckled by some worshippers while he was delivering a sermon at a mosque, according to local reports.

Last week Sheikh Mohammad Badawi, a reciter of the Holy Quran, was asked to deliver the weekly Friday sermon after a government-appointed imam had failed to show up in time at the local village mosque in Al-Munefia governorate, north of Cairo.

Witnesses say a number of people present took the initiative to push the sheikh to ascend the pulpit, while others objected. However, while delivering the sermon, the 42-year-old was insulted by a worshipper who, along with others, attempted to force him out of the mosque.

"The worshipper hurled insults at him and demanded him to leave the pulpit," said a witness according to the news portal Masrawy.

It has been reported by several outlets that following this incident, Badawi suffered a psychological crisis while returning to his home and was deeply affected by what happened.

According to RT Arabic, some members of the community had tried to apologise to him, but he died of a heart attack only a few hours later. There has been no comment from local authorities.

