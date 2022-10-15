Kuwait renews position on ending Israel's occupation of all Palestine lands

The State of Kuwait has renewed its position on the need to end the Israeli occupation of all the occupied Palestinian territories and for the Palestinian people to obtain their political rights, including their right to self-determination.

This came in a statement before the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly on Friday, the country's diplomatic attaché of the permanent delegation to the United Nations (UN), Mohammed Al-Sawagh, during the discussion of the "decolonisation" clause.

According to Kuwait News Agency, Al-Sawagh confirmed that this is an implementation of the international resolutions, which allows for establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and compels Israel, the occupying authority, to withdraw from all Arab territories occupied since 1967.

Al-Sawagh indicated that this is: "The only solution to reach a lasting, comprehensive and just peace in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions, the principle of land for peace, the road map and the Arab Peace Initiative."

Kuwait uses international platforms to express its firm positions to support the rights of the Palestinian people, condemn the occupation and reject normalisation.

With the start of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York last month, the violations of the Israeli occupation were considered a sign of Israeli inflexibility, causes for continued suffering and an obstacle to peace.

