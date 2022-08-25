Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwait always proves commitment to Palestinians and their cause, says veteran activist

Kuwaitis gather to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people in front of the Kuwaiti parliament in the capital on April 18, 2022. - More than 150 people were injured in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police in the Al-Aqsa compound on April 15, the first face-off at the flashpoint holy site since the start of Ramadan. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP) (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Kuwaitis gather to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people in front of the Kuwaiti parliament in the capital on April 18, 2022 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
The head of the International Committee to Support the Rights of the Palestinian People (ICSPR) has said that Kuwait has always demonstrated its commitment and loyalty to the Palestinians and their just cause.

Dr Essam Yousef added that Kuwait's positions adopted by its leaders, people and governments are not surprising.

"Kuwait has never faltered for a moment in providing support to Palestine and its people, even in the darkest moments," said Yousef. "This goes back as far as the Buraq Revolution in 1936, when Kuwaiti philanthropists gave humanitarian support to their Palestinian brothers."

The veteran activist welcomed the news that Kuwaiti Crown Prince Mishaal Al-Ahmad received on Wednesday the annual report of the charitable programme in Jerusalem established by a religious endowment — Waqf — established by the late Emir of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Dr Yousef stressed that Kuwait gives expression to its principles in support of the Palestinian cause by providing political, economic and humanitarian aid. He called on Arab and Muslim governments to follow the Kuwaiti model and support the Palestinians in their struggle to realise their legitimate rights.

