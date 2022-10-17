Israel suspends entry permits of 164 family members related to the Lions' Den

Israel's Defence Ministry has denied entry permits of 164 Palestinians related to the Lions' Den, an armed Palestinian Resistance group.

According to Haaretz, the announcement by the Head of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Ghasan Alyan, said that more than 2,500 family members of Palestinians involved in attacks against Israelis have been denied entry permits this year alone.

He said, "Let the terrorists hiding amid the civilian population of Nablus be aware that their identity is well known to the security organisations and that the path of terrorism which they have chosen will have repercussions for their families, who will no longer be able to earn their living in Israel," said the Head of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj.-Gen. Ghasan Alyan.

Security organisations are "using all means at their disposal" to prevent terror in the West Bank, he added.

The decision comes after a security briefing coordinated by Defence Minister, Benny Gantz.

Tension has been soaring across the Occupied Territories over recent weeks, with Jerusalem being the epicentre of riots between far-right Israeli settlers and armed Occupation soldiers on one side, and Palestinians resisting Occupation, on the other.

It follows after Israeli forces shot dead 18-year-old Palestinian, Usama Adawi, in a refugee camp. For decades, refugee camps in the West Bank and Gaza have housed millions of Palestinians who were expelled from their homes and villages during Israel's takeover of the territory.

Meanwhile, the Israelis say that the latest round of violence was sparked by the killing of an Occupation soldier at a checkpoint in the neighbourhood of Shuafat on Saturday. Occupation forces have been carrying out raids on top of a week-long closure of a nearby sprawling refugee camp.

This year is said to be the deadliest in the West Bank since 2015. More than 100 Palestinians, including many civilians, have been killed. Another 1,500 people have been arrested.