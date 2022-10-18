Israel has arrested 5,300 Palestinians this year

Israel has arrested 5,300 Palestinians since the beginning of 2022, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club revealed yesterday. Those arrested included 11 women and 620 children. At least 1,610 of those arrested were placed in "administrative detention" with neither charge nor trial.

"The highest monthly rate of arrests was in April, said the PPC in its latest report, "with 1,228 Palestinians detained by the occupation authorities." The organisation added that the occupation forces went on to attack the homes and families of detainees.

The PCC noted that administrative detention orders "peaked in August" with 272 orders issued. "There are currently 800 Palestinian administrative detainees still held in Israeli jails," it explained.

