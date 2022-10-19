Concerns raised over health of political detainees in PA's jails

Palestinian rights organisation Lawyers for Justice yesterday expressed its concern over the deteriorating health conditions of hunger-striking political detainees held in the Palestinian Authority's jails.

"We are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Palestinian detainees due to their continued hunger strikes," the rights group said in a statement, adding that the prisoners are currently hospitalised, which is an indication of the deterioration in their health.

It pointed out that it was "constantly following up on the detainees especially the ones who went on hunger strike 24 days ago," expressing its rejection of what it described as their detention on "criminal charges of a political nature."

"The Palestinian Authority's executive bodies have been barring visits by the detainees' families despite the seriousness of their health status," the group noted, adding that the defendants' lawyers were also unable to meet them.

