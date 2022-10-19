Latest News
/
PA continues detention of Palestinians to appease Israel
/
Kuwait parliament elects pro-Palestine lawmaker as speaker
/
France cement firm fined $778m for funding Daesh in Syria
/
Night protests continue in Tunisia for fifth day
/
Egypt asks local businessmen to help counter rising prices
/
Lion's Den fighters rejects Israel proposal to give up resistance
/
Saudi Arabia interested in joining BRICS group, South Africa president says
/
Israel keeps Ahmad Manasra in solitary confinement
/
22 countries requested to purchase Iran military drones, official says
/
Sweden, Finland must fulfil NATO-accession deal with Turkiye, officials say
/
Hamas: Israel's targeting of Palestinians abroad is 'organised crime'
/
Saudi Arabia sentences famed Quran reciter to prison for leading prayer at Hagia Sophia
/
Hamas delegation set to visit Syria today
/
18th Palestine Festival to be held in London
/
British PM's Chief of Staff lobbied government to recognise rival Libyan administration
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More