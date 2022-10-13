Palestinian factions agree to end division through elections

Rival Palestinian factions today agreed to resolve 15 years of discord through elections that will be held within a year, a Palestinian and an Algerian official said, according to Reuters.

This came as the factions met in Algeria to discuss ways in which to overcome the Palestinian division. However, there was scepticism back home that they would deliver any concrete changes after previous such promises of elections failed to materialise.

The leaders of 14 factions, including President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement and Hamas, held two days of talks in the run-up to an Arab summit in Algiers next month.

Under the agreement, to be formally announced later today, the parties promised to "speed up the holding of presidential and legislative elections in all of the Palestinian territories including Jerusalem" to within a year, according to officials.

It also recognised the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), of which Abbas is the head, as the sole representative of the Palestinian people, calling for elections for its national council within a year.

Political splits since 2007 have weakened Palestinian aspirations to further their cause of statehood and have prevented presidential and parliamentary elections since ballots were last cast in 2005 and 2006.

Hamas' legislative victory in 2006 laid the ground for the political rupture. Abbas was unwilling to give up power to Hamas and this led to the group governing the Gaza Strip while his Palestinian Authority dominated the West Bank.

In the Palestinian territories, people have been following the talks in Algeria with little optimism that an agreement will deliver change, and sources familiar with the talks said delegations had failed to agree on forming a unity government.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune wants to use next month's Arab League summit – the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic – to cement his country's place as a regional heavyweight. It has held talks for months with Palestinian factions to pave the way for a deal.

READ: Palestine factions in Gaza stand in support of Jerusalem camp