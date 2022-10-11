Algeria hosts Palestinian reconciliation meetings 

Palestinian factions will meet in Algeria today to agree on the "Algerian vision" in reconciliation meetings aimed at ending the Palestinian division.

Palestine's Ambassador to Algeria, Fayez Abu Aita, confirmed in his speech to the Voice of Palestine radio station that the dialogue meetings will be held "on the 11th and 12th of this month".

He added that "representatives of the PLO, headed by Fatah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, will hold their meetings in Algeria."

The factions' meeting is occurring ahead of the Arab summit being held early next month in Algeria, which "Algeria wants to be a purely Palestinian summit", according to Abu Aita.

For its part, Hamas announced yesterday evening the arrival of a delegation headed by the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, to Algeria to participate in the national dialogue meeting for reconciliation.

The movement said in a statement that the delegation will hold meetings with the Algerian leadership and the Palestinian forces to achieve Palestinian national unity, in addition to deepening bilateral ties with Algeria.

READ: Algeria calls for granting Palestine full UN membership