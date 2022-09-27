Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algeria calls for granting Palestine full UN membership 

September 27, 2022 at 3:20 pm | Published in: Africa, Algeria, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Palestine, UN
Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra meets Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Iraq on July 22, 2022. [Murtadha Al-Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on July 22, 2022 [Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra yesterday expressed his country's support for granting Palestine full membership at the United Nations General Assembly, seconding the request made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas last week. Palestine currently holds Observer Status.

Addressing the Palestinian question "is the main key to restoring security and stability in the Middle East,"  Lamamra said in New York during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Algeria, he continued, believes in the Palestinian people's "right to establish their independent state on the borders of 4 June, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital," stressing also the need to end the occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

