Tebboune: Palestine is 'national issue' for Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said yesterday that "Palestine is a national issue" for his country, pointing out that "there is no Algerian young or elderly who does not support Palestine."

In a meeting with Algerian governors, Tebboune said: "We do not accept Palestine to be occupied," adding that "we will continue supporting it even if it was occupied by the world's strongest power."

"Palestine is for Palestinians, not for others," he stressed.

He recalled: "We fought the occupation and offered convoys of martyrs, and we cannot accept a country to be occupied. We will fight the occupation everywhere."

All the Palestinian factions are due to take part in a meeting in Algeria in October in preparation for the upcoming Arab League summit, which the Algerian government has called the 'Palestine Summit' in an effort to mobilise support for Palestine.

