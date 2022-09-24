Palestinians wounded in Israel's attacks across occupied West Bank

Palestinian medical sources reported that at least 50 Palestinians, including 11 children, were wounded in Israeli attacks on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Israelis attacked Palestinians as they organised their weekly anti-settlement protests in Qalqilia, Kafr Qadoum and Beit Dajan.

According to the sources, the Israeli occupation forces dispersed the protests using live ammunition and tear gas canisters.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces opened fire at Palestinian worshippers in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem's Old City, as well as in the villages near Ramallah.

The medical sources said that most of the wounded suffered gas inhalation and were treated in the field.

At the same time, tens of Israeli settlers gathered near the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and provoked Muslim worshippers as they performed Talmudic rituals under the full protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

