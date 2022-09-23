Israeli forces injure 11 Palestinians in anti-settlement rally

At least 11 Palestinians were injured on Friday as Israeli forces opened fire to disperse an anti-settlement rally in the northern occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya city, 10 Palestinians were wounded by rubber bullets, while a teen was hit by a live bullet during a confrontation with the Israeli army, according to a statement by activist, Murad Shteiwi.

Local media also reported two other rallies in Beit Dajan village and Beita town near Nablus city, where dozens were treated for inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli forces.

Palestinians hold weekly demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements in different parts of the West Bank, especially in Beita, Beit Dajan and Kafr Qaddoum villages.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

West Bank: Israeli settlers form 'militia' in occupied Palestine