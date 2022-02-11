Israel forces injure 80 Palestinians in anti-settlement rallies

At least 80 Palestinians sustained injuries on Friday as Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse rallies in different areas in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and field activists said medical teams treated 80 Palestinians in protests held in the West Bank cities of Nablus and Qalqilia.

Ahmed Jibril, an official in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, said the paramedics treated 24 Palestinians in the village of Beita, Nablus.

Among the injured were five journalists, he said, adding: "Four were treated in the field, while a female journalist was transferred to the Beita clinic for treatment."

In the town of Beit Dajan, Nablus, Jibril said the medical staff dealt with 45 injuries, including "eight with rubber bullets, including two paramedics and a journalist, and 37 cases of gas suffocation, including two journalists."

READ: With near consensus over Israeli apartheid, will UK Labour move to the right side of history?

In Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya, 11 Palestinians were wounded by rubber bullets during a confrontation with the occupying army, according to a statement by Fatah activist, Murad Shteiwi.

On a weekly basis, Palestinians hold demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements in different parts of the West Bank, especially in Beita, Beit Dajan and Kafr Qaddoum villages.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.