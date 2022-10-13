Palestine factions in Gaza stand in support of Jerusalem camp

All Palestinian factions announced their support and solidarity with the residents of the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem.

This comes as Israeli occupation forces continue to tighten their siege of the camp and the village of Anata in occupied East Jerusalem. Occupation forces closed all entrances and checkpoints to the towns late on Saturday "as part of collective punishment measures against tens of thousands of people," the Palestinian Human Rights Centre said.

"The Israeli occupation will fail to break the will of the Palestinians or undermine their popular support," Palestinian factions said in joint conference in Gaza yesterday.

Meanwhile, they reiterated that "resistance is the most reliable method to end the Israeli occupation, which is afraid of the increasing resistance actions in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem."

"The Israeli siege and aggression on Shuafat and Anata disclose the ugly face of the Israeli occupation," the factions said.

"Due to the measures imposed, the daily life in the camp and the village was disrupted as employees, workers and students were unable to go to their workplaces and schools," the Palestinian Human Rights Centre said.

It also reported that on Wednesday evening, the Israeli occupation forces raided and searched several mosques and dozens of shops and confiscated footage from surveillance cameras.

