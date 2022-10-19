Latest News
/
Norway to donate $6.3m to Palestine education sector
/
Israel's Lapid seeks to separate from Palestinians
/
Algerian, 24, detained on suspicion of murdering French girl
/
Saudi, Egypt, Greece to go ahead with FIFA World Cup bid despite human rights concerns
/
Saudi Arabia sentences US citizen to 16 years in prison for Twitter activity
/
Nigeria's Air Peace to start direct flights to Israel
/
Ennahda: The political crisis in Tunisia is getting more complicated
/
Israel: Attacks in Syria will resume if weapons transfers are detected
/
Hamas: Saudi releases former representative Mohamed Al-Khodari
/
Turkiye: No plan to contact Syria regime
/
2 Spanish tourist killed in hot air balloon landing in Turkiye
/
Sadat: I expect Sisi to announce that he will not run for president again
/
4 more countries support Saudi Arabia after US backlash
/
Tunisia president giving gifts to his supports while poor die, union leader says
/
PA continues detention of Palestinians to appease Israel
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More