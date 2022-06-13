Palestine hails Norway for labelling products from Israeli settlements

Palestine, on Monday, welcomed a decision by Norway to label products from Israeli settlements with their place of origin, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We thank Norway for this historic and moral move," Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, said at a Cabinet meeting.

Shtayyeh urged all countries to boycott Israeli products from settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in accordance with international law.

On Saturday, the Norwegian government decided to label products from Israeli settlements with their place of origin.

Norway said the decision will be applied on Israeli products produced in the occupied West Bank and the Syrian Golan Heights.

In 2015, the European Commission recommended its member states to follow this practice, and was confirmed by the European Court of Justice in 2019.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is considered as an occupied territory under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements there illegal.