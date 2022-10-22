Turkiye: 'Lift sanctions on Venezuela, Iran to alleviate oil price crisis' 

Turkiye has called on Friday to lift sanctions imposed by the US and the West on Venezuela and Iran to help alleviate the international energy price crisis.

"The entire world needs Venezuela's oil and natural gas," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was reported saying by news agencies. "On the other side, there have been embargoes on Iranian oil," he added.

Cavusoglu reiterated: "Remove these sanctions… If you want the prices to drop, remove the embargoes on the countries that will offer their products to the market."

Meanwhile, Turkiye has sided with Saudi Arabia in its crisis with the US over the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production.

"We see that a country stands up and threatens Saudi Arabia," Cavusoglu asserted, without explicitly mentioning the US. "This bullying is not right," he stressed.

At the end of June, France called for diversifying energy supplies and heading towards Venezuela to alleviate the energy crisis.

The Venezuelan president replied to the French call, stating that the country is ready to receive French companies to work on producing oil and gas.

