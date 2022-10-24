Arab League hails UN report on criminalising Israeli aggression

The Arab League has welcomed a report by the UN which notes that Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories are crimes under international criminal law.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the occupied Palestinian territories pointed out that Israel's transfer of part of its civil population to occupied territories amounts to a war crime. Forced expulsion, it added, is a crime against humanity.

According to the Arab League's Assistant Secretary General for the Affairs of Palestine and Arab Occupied Territories, Said Abu Ali, the report is an important addition to the growing list of such documents issued by the UN and international human rights organisations.

Abu Ali stressed the importance of Israeli leaders and officials being held to account for their crimes and violations of human rights. He called on the international community to take steps to protect the rights of the Palestinian people and work towards justice so that they fulfil their legitimate rights and end the occupation of their land.

