6 leaders absent from upcoming Arab Summit in Algeria 

Official sources yesterday reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman would not participate in the upcoming Arab League Summit being held in Algeria on 1-2 November.

The sources added that the number of expected absent Arab leaders would be "six".

Bin Salman's absence was announced during his call on Saturday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The Saudi crown prince was reported recently to have been sick, and that doctors had recommended "not to travel for the summit," according to royal sources.

The Saudi government is yet to officially announce Bin Salman's absence from the summit.

