Turkiye's FM to embark on Africa tour

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, will start a three-day Africa tour on Tuesday, according to an official statement, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Cavusoglu will begin his tour in the West African nation of Senegal, where he will participate in the eighth International Forum of Dakar on Peace and Security in Africa, said the Foreign Ministry.

There, he will "address the plenary titled Global Crises and Sovereignty in Africa and will hold bilateral meetings in the margins of the Forum."

He is also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a partnership of content between the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and the Dakar Forum, it added.

Cavusoglu's Africa tour will continue with visits to Ghana and Benin for bilateral contacts on 26 – 27 October.

