Syria: Mass protest against niqab ban imposed by SDF

Large protests have been held in northeastern Syria in the areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) following the imposition of a ban on students donning the niqab (face covering), Aram news website reported yesterday.

Local sources reported by Aram said that people protested against the niqab ban in almost all areas controlled by the SDF in the eastern part of Syria.

The SDF banned female students from wearing the niqab while in school in the Syrian areas under its control. However, the students and their families insist that wearing the niqab is the sole choice of the woman or student who wears it.

They called for ending the ban on niqabs immediately.

They also called for releasing prisoners, improving the conditions, increasing bread portions, raising the wages of labourers and teachers, as well as improving electricity supplies.

Areas controlled by the SDF have been suffering from a shortage of bread and low wages. In addition to security chaos and detention campaigns against those who reject mandatory conscription.

